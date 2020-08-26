Battlestar Galactica is coming to BBC iPlayer in the UK

Cult sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica is to stream in the UK on BBC iPlayer.

Originally broadcast between 2004 and 2009, every episode of the critically acclaimed show will be available to watch on iPlayer next month.

The series will be online to watch from September 5 and will also air on TV on BBC Two from 9.4PM.

A synopsis of the series shares: "One of the most highly regarded science-fiction shows ever, Battlestar Galactica is set in a distant star system where humanity is brought to the brink of extinction from a nuclear attack by a race of artificial lifeforms called Cylons.

"The surviving humans are hunted across space as they try to escape the relentless pursuit of the Cylons while searching for a new place they can call home: the legendary lost colony Earth, if it indeed exists at all."

The cast included Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell, Katee Sackhoff, Jamie Bamber, James Callis and Tricia Helfer while the show's storylines explored topics such as as war, religion, ethics, and justice.

Dan McGolpin, controller of BBC iPlayer, said: “Battlestar Galactica is regarded as one of the best sci-fi series ever made and it holds appeal for anyone who loves to immerse themselves in top quality drama.

"It joins Fort Salem, Heroes, Devs, His Dark Materials, Doctor Who and Torchwood to form an incredible range of science fiction and fantasy series available on demand on BBC iPlayer.”

Battlestar Galactica joins iPlayer together with other full series including like Good Trouble, Heroes, Fort Salem, The Young Offenders and Mrs. America.

