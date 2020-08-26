Cara Delevingne to front BBC documentary exploring human sexuality

Cara Delevingne is to host a new documentary series on BBC Three.

Provisionally titled Planet Sex, the six-par series will air on BBC Three in the UK and Hulu in America.

Advertisements

It will see actress, activist, model, author and LGBTQ+ advocate Cara Delevingne explores the biggest questions in human sexuality.

The BBC share: "Why are some of us straight and some of us not? Is there even such a thing as straight? Are gender and sexuality independent or intertwined? Why do our sexual tastes vary from person to person and culture to culture? The series will explore and address key questions related to our gender, our sexual orientation, our relationships, the popularity of porn, and more.

"In this deeply personal, but also universally relevant series, Delevingne plans to put her mind and body on the line, opening herself up to experiments and demonstrations in the world’s leading sex research labs, visiting communities who experience gender and sexuality very differently, and voyaging into people’s hearts and homes to share their unique stories."

Cara Delevingne said: “As someone who struggled for years to understand my sexual identity, I am so excited to be partnering with Hulu, Naked, BBC Three and Fremantle to be making a series that could change the views of so many people through honest and personal conversations.

Advertisements

"I can only imagine what having a series like this would have meant to the 14-year-old me who struggled to understand feelings that were seen as non-conventional or different. If our series helps one young person have an easier conversation with their parents, we will have achieved one of our many goals in making this series."

Jack Bootle, BBC Head of Commissioning Science and Natural History, added: "We’re in the middle of a new sexual revolution, in which the old rules of gender and sexuality are being rewritten in ways that some find liberating and others confusing. Cara’s charisma, curiosity and lived experience make her the perfect guide to a subject that can be controversial but is always fascinating."