Birth of Daniel F Harris: Channel 4 announces brand new drama

Channel 4 has announced a brand new drama, Birth of Daniel F Harris.

The eight part series is written by Pete Jackson (One Normal Night, Love In Recovery) and will be produced by Clerkenwell Films, the makers of the BAFTA award-winning Channel 4 show The End of the F***ing World.

Channel 4 tease: "When Danny was a baby, his mum was killed in a car crash. Overwhelmed with grief, his dad Steve bought a house in the middle of nowhere and locked Danny in, telling him the world outside was full of monsters waiting to take him away.

"Just like they took his mum. Steve thought he’d done the right thing, bringing Danny up safe and warm, away from murderers and wars and drugs and arsehole governments and burgers and evil.

"For eighteen years they just stayed in, listening to Benny Goodman records and watching old movies with no sad endings. And that’s how Danny grew up. It was all he knew. And he was happy.

"But when Danny turns eighteen his whole world - everything he’s ever known - explodes in an instant and he has to come to terms with a new world he never knew existed. And find the real monster - the one that killed his mum."

Pete Jackson said: “I couldn’t be more excited to bring this story to the screen, and couldn’t think of more perfect collaborators than Clerkenwell Films and Channel 4.

"It offers a great opportunity to re-evaluate our world through the eyes of someone for whom it’s all completely new.”

Lee Mason, Channel 4 Commissioning Editor commented: “Pete Jackson has crafted a uniquely bold and beautiful piece of storytelling that imaginatively taps in to the experiences of many young people today.

"Pete’s voice and The Birth of Daniel F Harris belong on Channel 4 and, alongside Clerkenwell who are the perfect producers for the series, I can’t wait to see the series come to life.”

Murray Ferguson, Chief Executive of Clerkenwell Films, added: “I’m delighted that Channel 4 have shown their continued commitment to emerging talent by commissioning The Birth of Daniel F Harris. This is writer Pete Jackson’s first series commission for TV.

"Pete’s voice is accomplished, distinctive and insightful. This story about a young man who grew up shielded from the problems modern teenagers face provides a timely commentary on the world we now live in.”