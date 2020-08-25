Channel 4 announce 'Black Takeover Day' to showcase Black talent

Channel 4 is to showcase Black talent on and off screen with its 'Black Takeover Day'.

Taking place autumn 2021, Channel 4 say the initiative will feature a 'Black Takeover' of the channel.

Channel 4 announced today: "From breakfast right through to late night, Channel 4 is set to disrupt its regular schedule and reimagine some of its biggest mainstream shows with a ‘takeover’ day of programming that will mark a year since the international protests and debates sparked by the killing of George Floyd and lead into Black History Month 2021. "

Shows such as Celebrity Gogglebox, Countdown and Channel 4 News will feature all Black talent while Hollyoaks will be an hour-long special entirely written, directed and performed by its Black talent.

There will also be a new original scripted comedy led by Black talent while Mo Gilligan will front a one-off special of The Big Breakfast.

Comedian Mo Gilligan said: "Like so many of us, I loved The Big Breakfast and I am so grateful to be asked to host this special event, particularly as part of such a hugely thrilling and history making day for British television!"

Channel 4 says it will be working The Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity to ensure the project "drives significant and sustainable change within the industry off-screen."

Ian Katz, Director of Programmes at Channel 4 said: “Channel 4 was created to give voice to underrepresented parts of society and do things which other broadcasters would not, and the Black Takeover qualifies on both counts.

"It will be much more than a day of eye-catching programming, providing a focal point for our efforts to drive up on and off screen representation and leaving a lasting legacy on the channel and beyond.”

Marcus Ryder, Visiting Professor, Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity added: “We are excited about the prospect of working with Channel 4 on this project.

"The role of the Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity is to engage constructively with media stakeholders to help them create meaningful and long-term change.”

Picture: Channel 4