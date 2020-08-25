Grayson Perry's Art Club is returning to Channel 4 for a second series

Grayson’s Art Club will return for a second series.

Airing in 2021, the second series will see contemporary award-winning artist, writer and broadcaster Grayson Perry return to screens from his studio.

Along with his wife, the best-selling author, psychotherapist and broadcaster Philippa Perry.

Originally airing earlier this year, Grayson’s Art Club was the best performing series from Channel 4’s #StayAtHome Academy programming, attracting over one million viewers per episode.

As for what to expect from series 2 Channel 4 say the show "promises to once again be the nation’s muse" with Grayson back in his studio making his own art.

Each episode Grayson will speak with celebrity guests, high-profile artists sharing insights into their processes, and will feature art made by the great British public. Should the social distancing rules permit it, Grayson will travel around the country to meet artists and discuss their artwork. Grayson invites you once again to join his Art Club.

Grayson Perry said: “I’m so pleased and proud Art Club is coming back, it’s a joyful team effort with the stars being the artists who send in their wonderful works and tell us their stories. Of course, it’s not principally about art, it’s a celebration of life.”

Shaminder Nahal, commissioning editor added: “A can of lager on a bench, a bit of old tat picked up off the street and pressed into clay; a shared cup of tea - Grayson’s Art Club made us look at the small things in life and appreciate them.

"Grayson also made us think about the big things - and what connects us even in the toughest of times. I’m so looking forward to what Grayson, Philippa, the brilliant Swan Films and the fantastic at-home artists of Britain do next.”

Joe Evans, co-founder and managing director of programme makers Swan Films said: “We’re thrilled to bring Grayson’s Art Club back to Channel 4. The first series unlocked a wealth of creativity around the country, and we’ll be building on that for the post-lockdown era, showing once again why we all need the joy of art in our lives.”

Grayson’s Art Club, Channel 4, 2021.

You can watch series 1 on All 4 here.