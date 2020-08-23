Vogue Williams tipped to replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice

Vogue Williams could replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice.

Holly announced earlier this year that she was stepping down from the ITV2 series after 12 years.

While no replacement has been announced just yet, rumour has it that Vogue Williams could be sat in Holly's seat next series.

Model and TV personality Vogue, who recently had her own E4 reality series with husband Spencer Matthews, is reportedly a favourite to join the show.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "The pull for Vogue is that she has this aspirational home life with Spencer and the kids but on Celebrity Juice she would show off a side of her you don’t see.

“Like Holly, Vogue is the perfect role model but then on Celebrity Juice you would see her getting up to all sorts of things.”

Celebrity Juice is to begin filming again soon, and it's not just Holly who will be leaving.

Mel B has also stepped down from the show as a team captain.

Alongside Vogue, names rumoured to join Celebrity Juice in place of Holly and Mel B include Amanda Holden, Catherine Tyldesley and Emily Atack.

But someone who has ruled herself out of the running is actress Michelle Keegan after she was linked to Holly's job previously.

Michelle told The One Show: "I can officially say that's not true. Don't get me wrong, I'm a massive fan of the show. I love the show, I find it hilarious. But, at the minute, no, no, that's not true."

Celebrity Juice will return with its new series in the autumn.

For now, you can catch up with the latest from Celebrity Juice online via the ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV