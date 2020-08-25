Holly Willoughby has 'no plans to leave' ITV's This Morning

Holly Willoughby has 'no plans to leave' This Morning, sources close to the star have said.

It comes after reports suggested that Holly could step down from the ITV day time show after more than a decade.

Advertisements

Holly made her debut alongside regular co-host Phillip Schofield in 2009.

However The Sun on Sunday claimed that the presenter was considering quitting the show in order to focus on more primetime shows.

A source close to Holly denied the rumours.

They said: "Holly loves This Morning and working with Phil.

"She is the happiest that she’s ever been on the show and has no plans to leave."

It follows similar claims that Phillip could also be set to leave the show.

Advertisements

He recently responded to claims he could leave ITV's This Morning for the BBC next year.

Phillip has been hosting This Morning since 2002, originally alongside Fern Britton before joining forces with Holly.

But with his deal expiring in 2021, there were claims that the BBC are lining up an offer to poach the presenter, who also fronts Dancing On Ice.

However Phillip has suggested he won't be switching channels any time soon.

When a viewer asked him on Twitter: "please please don't say that you and Holly are leaving this morning?", he replied: "Course not" alongside a crying with laughter emoji.

Meanwhile it was recently confirmed that Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be back hosting the show from Tuesday, September 1.

This Morning has been airing on ITV since 1988, with almost 7,000 episodes to date.

You can currently watch from 10AM Monday to Fridays with episodes available to watch online and on catch up via ITV Hub