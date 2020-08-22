All Creatures Great And Small is coming to Channel 5 - here's all you need to know.

The TV series is based upon the books by James Alfred Wight written under the pen name James Herriot about a young country vet which were first published 50 years ago.

The 2020 series is a brand new remake after a previous TV adaption which ran on BBC One for twelve years betwee 1978 and 1990

All Creatures Great And Small air date

The new series will premiere in the UK On Channel 5 on Tuesday, September 1 at 9PM.

The series has six episodes, plus a Christmas special, which were filmed on location in Yorkshire.

You can watch on Channel 5 and online via My5.

All Creatures Great And Small cast

The cast will feature Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon, Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall, Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon and Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson.

Further casting includes Dame Diana Rigg as Mrs Pumphrey with Matthew Lewis and Nigel Havers.

You can watch a first trailer from the series below...

Channel 5 said of the series: "James Herriot has a special place in the heart of the public and the commission of this iconic drama series, against the stunning backdrop of the Yorkshire Dales, is set to bring joy to a new army of TV viewers.

"The original books affectionately captured a unique slice of British life; in challenging times, we hope the charming and heart-warming stories of community and compassion will resonate with new audiences."

James Alfred Wight's children Jim Wight and Rosie Page said: "The books of James Herriot have enchanted millions of readers worldwide for almost half a century. We are delighted that our father’s work will be brought to life once again for a new generation of viewers Great and Small."

Picture: ViacomCBS / Photographer: Todd Antony