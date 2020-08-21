Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant wins top prize in new series

A contestant on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire's new series walks away with the top prize.

Host Jeremy Clarkson says the winner "whizzed through the 15 questions" during recording earlier this year.

Their game will play out as part of the new series coming to ITV later in 2020.

Jeremy said: "I'm absolutely thrilled and delighted that we've found someone who seems to know just about everything.

"I can't wait for the viewers to see it and I want to watch it back, too. I was just in awe of this contestant and think they are probably the best the show has ever had in its 22-year history. It was a joy to sit and watch it unfold."

Recalling the moment the contestant answered the £1 million question correctly, Jeremy continued: "All of a sudden, confetti was falling from the ceiling and I was saying 'You've just won £1 million'.

“I wasn’t sure I’d ever get to utter those immortal words. It was a little emotional — but, boy, did it feel good.”

The last winner of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire's top prize was Ingram Wilcox back in 2006.

Meanwhile the new series will feature a big change as there will be no audience for the latest episodes due to current social distancing restrictions.

It means that one of the show's famous lifelines, Ask The Audience, has gone.

Instead, contestants will be given two Phone A Friend lifelines alongside a 50:50 and Ask The Host, which was first introduced for the revived series in 2018.

