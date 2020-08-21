Meet The Richardsons series 2 confirmed plus two Christmas specials

Meet The Richardsons will be back for series 2, it's been confirmed.

The show stars married comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont and offers a fictional window into their funny and frustrated marriage as they give viewers a glimpse of their life in Yorkshire.

A new eight-part second season has been confirmed together with two Christmas specials.

The festive specials will air later in 2020 with the second series to start on TV next year.

Lucy Beaumont said: "So glad to be getting paid to have an argument again, lockdown has been weird living with someone who has spent his life practising social distancing and frequent handwashing - if the government advise wearing beige cardigans and being a tedious grump I know something has been going on."

Jon Richardson added: "It's great news that there will be a second series of Meet The Richardsons. I can't wait to give away the few private moments of my life that aren't already in the public doman and welcome the crew back to "The D & B" with open arms.

"It was getting boring drinking alone in there anyway. Really. Fantastic stuff."

The second series centres on the further frustrations of married life, the clash of career and personal life and how Jon and Lucy have been coping since viewers last saw them.

From dealing with life after lockdown, which Jon predicted of course, to creating the perfect family Christmas and Lucy's mum Gill spotting some spooky going's on in The Dog and Bastard.

The show is written by Lucy Beaumont and Tim Reid (Car Share).

The first series of Meet The Richardsons is available to watch now on UKTV Play.

Meet The Richardsons series 2 will air in 2021 after the Christmas specials airing later this year.

Picture: UKTV/Dave