Piers Morgan's return to ITV's Good Morning Britain has been confirmed.

The TV host has been enjoying a summer holiday but it's now been announced when he will be back on TV.

Advertisements

Piers has confirmed he will be back presenting from Tuesday, September 1.

Piers made the revelation after confronting Education Secretary Gavin Williamson over the ongoing school results crisis.

"Why haven’t you resigned?" Piers said on Twitter as GMB viewers begged Piers to return to screens.

"We need you back to ask these questions," one wrote.

Good Morning Britain, which started on ITV in 2014, airs weekdays between 6AM and 9AM.

Piers typically hosts alongside Susanna Reid on the show together with a rotating team of guest hosts, newsreaders and weather presenters made up of Ben Shephard, Kate Garraway, Ranvir Singh, Sean Fletcher, Alex Beresford, Laura Tobin and Ranvir Singh.

As well as watching on TV you can watch Good Morning Britain online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Good Morning Britain forms part of ITV's daytime line up on weekdays.

Good Morning Britain runs 6AM - 9AM before Lorraine takes over with a mix entertainment, current affairs and fashion news, as well as showbiz stories and celebrity gossip.

Then from 10AM is This Morning with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby returning from September 1.

Finally at 12:30PM is Loose Women which is preparing to celebrate its 21st birthday.