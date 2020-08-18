Call The Midwife Christmas special begins filming

Call The Midwife's tenth anniversary series will start this Christmas with a 90 minute special.

Filming on the Christmas special has started with the BBC confirming the episode will make it to air for the festive season.

Advertisements

BBC One teased: "Created and written by Heidi Thomas, this year’s Christmas Special is set in December 1965. Everyone at Nonnatus House is looking forward to traditional celebrations with all the trimmings, but nothing goes quite to plan. Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, and Trixie is incensed to receive a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas gift.

"Meanwhile, a surprise reunion for Shelagh involves her in a deeply moving birth, and the circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences, and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane."

Filming is taking place under the latest health and safety guidelines.

Dame Pippa Harris, Executive Producer, said: "Alongside the rest of the country, we have all been devastated to see how [the pandemic] has affected people around the world. Our midwives and nurses may not be the front-line heroes of today’s NHS, but by getting back to work, they, and we, hope to bring some joy and respite into people’s lives.

Advertisements

"In such difficult times, the values of Call The Midwife seem more resonant than ever. In series ten we will continue to celebrate the skill and bravery of the UK’s NHS whilst bringing laughter and love into our homes."

Heidi Thomas, Creator, Writer and Executive Producer, added: “Everyone is overjoyed to be whisking the dust sheets off Nonnatus House and getting back to filming after lockdown.

"It is a particular thrill to be able to deliver the Christmas Special on time, just as we promised at the start of the pandemic. We are very much a family at Call The Midwife, and like families everywhere, we have missed each other. We will now be putting more love and energy into our work than ever and can't wait to share Series 10 with our fantastic, loyal audience."

Mona Qureshi, Executive Producer for the BBC, commented: “We are so delighted that the Call The Midwife team are able to re-assemble to bring us Series 10 for the new year, and that they will also be gifting us a Christmas special for 2020 - the warm embrace of the nuns and midwives of Poplar feels especially needed this year!”

Advertisements

The Christmas Special cast will include Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne), Linda Bassett (Nurse Crane), Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan), Fenella Woolgar (Sister Hilda), Ella Bruccoleri (Sister Frances), Helen George (Trixie), Laura Main (Shelagh Turner), Leonie Elliott (Lucille), Stephen McGann (Dr Turner), Cliff Parisi (Fred), Annabelle Apsion (Violet), Georgie Glen (Miss Higgins), Max Macmillan (Timothy), Daniel Laurie (Reggie) and Zephryn Taitte (Cyril).

Pictured: Make-up artist Stella with Stephen McGann (Dr Turner)