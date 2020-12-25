Call The Midwife 2020 Christmas special cast revealed for festive episode

Call The Midwife's tenth anniversary series starts this Christmas with a 90 minute special.

A new one-off episode will air for 2020 on BBC One.

The BBC tease: "Created and written by Heidi Thomas, this year’s Christmas Special is set in December 1965. Everyone at Nonnatus House is looking forward to traditional celebrations with all the trimmings, but nothing goes quite to plan. Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, and Trixie is incensed to receive a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas gift.

"Meanwhile, a surprise reunion for Shelagh involves her in a deeply moving birth, and the circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences, and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane."

When is Call The Midwife's Christmas special on TV?

Call The Midwife's 2020 special will air Christmas Day - Friday, 25 December - at 7:40PM on BBC One.

The episode runs for 90 minutes until 9:10PM.

You'll be able to watch online and catch up via BBC iPlayer here, where all past series and specials are currently available to watch.

Series 10 will follow in 2021 with a release date to be confirmed.

Call The Midwife cast

The Christmas Special cast will include Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne), Linda Bassett (Nurse Crane), Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan), Fenella Woolgar (Sister Hilda), Ella Bruccoleri (Sister Frances), Helen George (Trixie), Laura Main (Shelagh Turner), Leonie Elliott (Lucille), Stephen McGann (Dr Turner), Cliff Parisi (Fred), Annabelle Apsion (Violet), Georgie Glen (Miss Higgins), Max Macmillan (Timothy), Daniel Laurie (Reggie) and Zephryn Taitte (Cyril).

Filming took place earlier this year under the latest health and safety guidelines.

Dame Pippa Harris, Executive Producer, said: "Alongside the rest of the country, we have all been devastated to see how [the pandemic] has affected people around the world. Our midwives and nurses may not be the front-line heroes of today’s NHS, but by getting back to work, they, and we, hope to bring some joy and respite into people’s lives.

"In such difficult times, the values of Call The Midwife seem more resonant than ever. In series ten we will continue to celebrate the skill and bravery of the UK’s NHS whilst bringing laughter and love into our homes."

Heidi Thomas, Creator, Writer and Executive Producer, added: “Everyone is overjoyed to be whisking the dust sheets off Nonnatus House and getting back to filming after lockdown.

"It is a particular thrill to be able to deliver the Christmas Special on time, just as we promised at the start of the pandemic. We are very much a family at Call The Midwife, and like families everywhere, we have missed each other. We will now be putting more love and energy into our work than ever and can't wait to share Series 10 with our fantastic, loyal audience."

Mona Qureshi, Executive Producer for the BBC, commented: “We are so delighted that the Call The Midwife team are able to re-assemble to bring us Series 10 for the new year, and that they will also be gifting us a Christmas special for 2020 - the warm embrace of the nuns and midwives of Poplar feels especially needed this year!”

