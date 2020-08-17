The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies cast from ITV drama series

The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies returns to ITV this week: Who's on the cast and what's it about?

First airing in 2014, the two-part mini series is based on true story of Christopher Jefferies after he was questioned by police about the disappearance of Joanna Yeates and the media frenzy that followed.

Advertisements

The two episode film will air on Monday, August 17 and Tuesday, August 18 at 9PM on ITV. Each episode runs for 90 minutes.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online via ITV Hub here.

The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies cast

Those appearing in the cast of the film include:

Christopher Jefferies - Jason Watkins

Charles Chapman - Ben Caplan

Paul Okebu - Shaun Parkes

Melissa Chapman - Nathalie Armin

DC Paul Connor - James Lailey

Advertisements

DC Paul Batty - Joe Coen

Postman - Ben Frimstone

Janine - Anna Maxwell Martin

Greg Reardon - Matthew Barker

Joanna Yeates - Carla Turner

Vincent Tabak - Joe Sims

Tanja - Jennifer Higham

Peter Stanley - Colin Mace

Susan - Flip Webster

Richard - Andrew Hilton

In the first episode (Monday, August 17), retired schoolteacher Christopher Jefferies’s quiet life in Bristol is turned upside down when police question him about the disappearance of his young tenant Jo Yeates.

When her tragic murder becomes a major news story, the press seize upon him as a suspect, despite the lack of evidence, with destructive results.

In episode 2 (Tuesday, August 18), after Christopher Jefferies has been vilified by the national press, the last thing he wants is to step back into the limelight, but as it becomes apparent that things won’t return to normal, he embarks on a fight to clear his name.

The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies airs on ITV on Monday and Tuesday night at 9PM.

Picture: ITV

More on: ITV TV