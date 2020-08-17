The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies cast from ITV drama series

The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies returns to ITV this week: Who's on the cast and what's it about?
First airing in 2014, the two-part mini series is based on true story of Christopher Jefferies after he was questioned by police about the disappearance of Joanna Yeates and the media frenzy that followed.
The two episode film will air on Monday, August 17 and Tuesday, August 18 at 9PM on ITV. Each episode runs for 90 minutes.
You'll also be able to watch episodes online via ITV Hub here.
The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies cast
Those appearing in the cast of the film include:
Christopher Jefferies - Jason Watkins
Charles Chapman - Ben Caplan
Paul Okebu - Shaun Parkes
Melissa Chapman - Nathalie Armin
DC Paul Connor - James Lailey
DC Paul Batty - Joe Coen
Postman - Ben Frimstone
Janine - Anna Maxwell Martin
Greg Reardon - Matthew Barker
Joanna Yeates - Carla Turner
Vincent Tabak - Joe Sims
Tanja - Jennifer Higham
Peter Stanley - Colin Mace
Susan - Flip Webster
Richard - Andrew Hilton
In the first episode (Monday, August 17), retired schoolteacher Christopher Jefferies’s quiet life in Bristol is turned upside down when police question him about the disappearance of his young tenant Jo Yeates.
When her tragic murder becomes a major news story, the press seize upon him as a suspect, despite the lack of evidence, with destructive results.
In episode 2 (Tuesday, August 18), after Christopher Jefferies has been vilified by the national press, the last thing he wants is to step back into the limelight, but as it becomes apparent that things won’t return to normal, he embarks on a fight to clear his name.
The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies airs on ITV on Monday and Tuesday night at 9PM.
Picture: ITV