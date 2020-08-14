Two Weeks To Live is the brand new comedy coming to Sky One.

The six-part original comedy series stars Maisie Williams as a strange young misfit who was just a little girl when her father died in murky circumstances.

Two Weeks To Live will be available on Sky One from 2 September 2020.

You can watch the official trailer below...

Maisie Williams stars as Kim Noakes.

Following the death of her father, Kim's mum Tina (Sian Clifford) whisked her away to a remote rural life of seclusion and bizarre survival techniques. Now all grown up, Kim sets out into the real world for the first time to begin a secret mission of honouring her father’s memory.

Meanwhile, socially awkward Nicky (Mawaan Rizwan) isn’t good at impressing girls, and when Kim walks into his and brother Jay’s (Taheen Modak) local pub, it sets in motion a chaotic series of events that puts all their lives in danger.

Tina arrives in search of Kim and the unlikely crew soon find themselves on the run from murderous gangsters and the police with a massive bag of stolen cash.

But Kim is no ordinary fish out of water – she’s more like a great white shark who knows how to strip a Smith & Wesson SDVE pistol in 6 seconds flat and skin a deer to make a sleeping bag whilst perfectly reciting the lyrics to ‘I Will Survive’.

With her in their team, they might all just get out of this alive.

Further casting includes Kerry Howard (Beth), Thalissa Teixeira (Thompson) and Jason Flemyng (Brooks).

The series was created and written by Gaby Hull (Cheat) and produced by Kudos, part of Endemol Shine UK.