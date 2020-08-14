Alison Hammond set to land her own ITV chat show

Alison Hammond is set to land her own chat show, it's been reported.

The Big Brother star turned TV presenter is said to have already filmed a pilot for ITV, titled Happy Hour.

"There’s exciting things coming up," Alison teased of the series to the Daily Mirror newspaper.

News of Alison's show was first reported last November.

A source told The Sun newspaper at the time: "Producers have been increasingly impressed with Alison’s comic timing and prowess at interviewing stars.

"Her down-to-earth and quick-witted personality have made her a hit with viewers and producers think she’s ready for the limelight."

It comes as Alison guests hosts both This Morning and Radio 2.

She joined Rochelle Humes on ITV for today's This Morning and proved a huge hit with viewers.

"We need Alison Hammond on This Morning everyday. She’s a breathe of fresh air 🙌🏼 #ThisMorning," one wrote on Twitter.

Another fan added:"#ThisMorning Can we please keep Alison, on every day, with no days off or holidays?????."

Meanwhile, Alison will sit in for Rylan Clark-Neal on his BBC Radio 2 show this weekend.

She tweeted: "I'll be keeping Rylan's shoes warm on @BBCRadio2 this Saturday.

"If you fancy a little Ali love come and join us. I've got some fab tunes lined up to see you through."