Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing start date for series 3 confirmed

Series 3 of Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing is on its way to BBC Two.

The hit show will be back on screens later this month with six brand new episodes.

The BBC has confirmed that Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing will start series 3 on TV on Sunday, August 23 at 8PM.

The show will see lifelong friends and comedic royalty, Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse return to the riverbanks.

Patrick Holland, Controller of BBC Two of series 3: “When Paul and Bob first came to see us three years ago with the idea of making a series about fishing, we couldn’t have imagined their daft idea would become one of the most loved shows on TV.

"Brimming with friendship, care, beauty, escape and a bit of fishing, it’s a show we are so proud of on BBC Two.”

Series 3 will see six more half-hour episodes explore more of the UK’s finest fishing spots across England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Executive Producer Lisa Clark said: “With Bob and Paul, we capture something very special. Genuine, authentic conversation.

"Much has been said about the magic of the series and all I can add is that making the series is unlike any other programme I’ve worked on.

"Bob and Paul are a sheer joy to work with and I’m delighted we’re returning to eavesdrop on their riverbank conversations in some of the most beautiful locations in the British countryside.”

Before series 3 arrives on TV, you can watch series 1 and 2 in full online via the BBC iPlayer here.

Picture: BBC