Strike: Lethal White start date and cast from BBC One drama

Strike: Lethal White is on its way to BBC One - here's all you need to know.

It's the fourth instalment in the TV adaptions of J.K. Rowling’s best-selling crime novels written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

The four part series has been written by Tom Edge and directed by Sue Tully.

Strike: Lethal White start date

Strike: Lethal White will start on Sunday, August 30 on BBC One with a time to be confirmed.

Episode 2 will follow the very next day on Monday, August 31.

As well as watching on TV, you'll be able to watch online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer here.

At the time of writing, all three of the past series are also currently available to stream.

Strike: Lethal White cast

Tom Burke (The Souvenir, War And Peace) and Holliday Grainger (Animals, The Capture) will return to their roles as Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott respectively.

Natasha O’Keeffe (Peaky Blinders, Sherlock) and Kerr Logan (Alias Grace, London Irish) also return as Strike’s ex-girlfriend Charlotte Ross and Robin’s fiancé Matthew Cunliffe respectively.

Joining the cast for series 4 are Nick Blood as Jimmy Knight, Robert Glenister as Jasper Chiswell and Joseph Quinn as Billy Knight.

As for what to expect from the new instalment, the BBC tease: "Cormoran Strike (Tom Burke) and Robin Ellacott (Holliday Grainger) are back, and at odds following Robin’s wedding to Matthew (Kerr Logan).

"But there’s no time to mull on the new distance within their professional relationship, as a frightening visit from a potential client puts a new case on the table - and Robin and Strike set to work looking into reports of a strangled child.

"With the detective agency thriving, the duo are also recruited to investigate the blackmail of a Government Minister and Robin is tasked with going undercover in the House of Commons."

Picture: BBC