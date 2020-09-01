Here's a run down of new movie releases coming to Sky Cinema and Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV in September.

New premiere highlights for Sky Cinema this month include Judy, Ford v Ferrari, Terminator: Dark Fate and The Good Liar.

Advertisements

Plus, Sky Cinema will be bringing a collections dedicated to iconic musicals, the popular Tranformers franchise, and of some of the most imaginative Superheroe films of recent times.

Here's what's new on on Sky Cinema and Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV in September.

The Good Liar – 4th September - Career con man Roy (Ian McKellen) sets his sights on his latest mark, recently widowed Betty (Helen Mirren), who is worth millions. And he means to take it all. But as the two draw closer, what should have been another simple swindle takes on the ultimate stakes.

Black and Blue – 5th August - A rookie cop (Academy Award® nominee Naomie Harris inadvertently captures the murder of a young drug dealer on her body cam.

Advertisements

After realising that the murder was committed by corrupt cops, she teams up with the one person from her community who is willing to help her (Tyrese Gibson) as she tries to escape both the criminals out for revenge and the police who are desperate to destroy the incriminating footage.

Le Mans ’66 (aka Ford vs Ferrari) – 11th September - Matt Damon and Christian Bale star based on the remarkable true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company.

Don't Let Go

Don’t Let Go – 12th September - David Oyelowo stars as Jack Radcliff, a detective reeling from the murder of his niece Ashley (Storm Ried). When Jack receives an impossible phone call from Ashley after her death, they must work together across different timelines to change the past and solve her murder before it takes place.

Darlin’ – 15th September - Darlin’ has been living feral in the woods with her new mother, communicating only in grunts and eating human flesh to survive. But when the local bishop decides to try and civilise her, her mother sets out to bring her back into the fold, unleashing hell on the inhabitants of the local village.

Judy – 25th September - Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger stars as showbiz legend Judy Garland as she arrives in Swinging London to perform a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town, in this dramatic biopic focusing on the icon's later years.

As she prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shines through.

Advertisements

Playing with Fire – 19th September - When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson (John Cena) and his elite team of expert firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings in the path of an encroaching wildfire, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet - babysitters.

Terminator: Dark Fate

Terminator: Dark Fate – 18th September - Dani Ramos is living a simple life in Mexico City with her brother and father when a highly advanced and deadly new Terminator – a Rev-9 – travels back through time to hunt and kill her.

Dani's survival depends on her joining forces with two warriors: Grace, an enhanced super-soldier from the future, and a battle-hardened Sarah Connor.

Advertisements

Sky Cinema is available on Sky Q, On Demand and Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV.