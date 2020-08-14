New episodes of The Chase will be starting on TV soon, it's been revealed.

The hit game show, hosted by Bradley Walsh, typically airs weekdays at 5PM on ITV.

Advertisements

Repeat episodes have been airing over the summer but now The Chase's own Jenny Ryan - aka The Vixen - has told fans new instalments are on the way.

"Only four more weeks of repeats to put up with, keep going everyone! #TheChase" Jenny tweeted this week.

It would suggest that we can expect to see new episodes from the second week of September.

Earlier in 2020 The Chase was renewed for two more years and 500 new episodes by ITV.

As part of the new series, it's rumoured the show will welcome a new Chaser.

ITV is reportedly set to announce Darragh Ennis as its latest Chaser, becoming the first new addition since Jenny in 2015.

Advertisements

The post doctoral researcher from the University of Oxford previously appeared on the show in March 2017, banking £9,000.

Alongside Jenny, he'd join current Chasers Shaun Wallace (The Barrister), Mark Labbett (The Beast), Paul Sinha (The Sinnerman) and Anne Hegerty (The Governess).

Meanwhile, applications to take part in The Chase are currently open.

To apply to be on The Chase you can visit the ITV website here.

ITV say: "As a contestant on the show you must answer general knowledge questions and play your tactics right in order to get yourself into the Final Chase, where you could win a cash pot worth thousands of pounds.

"However, standing in your way is the common enemy, the Chaser, hunting you down every step of the way.

Advertisements

"How will you fare against our famous five, can you beat them and go home with an equal share of the money or will the Chasers reign supreme?"

If you'd prefer to just play along at home, You can catch The Chase online for free (UK viewers) and catch up with past episodes on ITV Hub.