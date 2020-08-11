Our Girl won't return for series five following Michelle Keegan's exit

Our Girl won't be returning to BBC One for a fifth series, it's been revealed.

Our Girl first made its debut on BBC One in 2013 and aired its most recent series earlier this year.

It's now been announced that there are currently no plans for a fifth season.

The news follows Michelle Keegan stepping down from her role as Sgt. Georgie Lane after four years following the latest season.

As first reported by the Radio Times, Our Girl creator and writer Tony Grounds said: “With the finale of series four showing Georgie ready to move on with her life, it feels like the right time for us to do the same.”

However it may not be the end of the show forever.

He added: “Michelle and I are keen to continue our working relationship and, who knows, maybe we’ll catch up with Georgie in the future.

"I wanted to say a big thank you to the fans of the show, it’s been a joy to write.”

Speaking about her exit previously, Michelle said: "I've done four series altogether and I just thought Georgie deserved a bit of break. It was just for me to try and get other opportunities.

"I'm glad it's over now because now I can officially say, I can always come back. The door has been left open for Georgie. I absolutely love the show, I'm so proud of it.

"Hopefully you'll see Georgie again."

Piers Wenger, Controller Of BBC Drama, commented: “We are very proud of Our Girl and would like to thank Tony Grounds, Michelle Keegan and the fantastic cast and crew for all their hard work on the show.”

Michelle led the cast of Our Girl from series 2 in 2016 while the first series starred Lacey Turner.

All episodes are currently available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.