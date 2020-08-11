Luca Guadagnino's We Are Who We Are to air on BBC Three in the UK

Luca Guadagnino's We Are Who We Are will air on BBC Three, it has been announced.

Academy Award-nominated director Luca Guadagnino's first TV show is an eight-part limited series which tells the story of two American kids who live on a U.S. military base in Italy.

The series explores friendship, first love, identity, and immerses the audience in all the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager - a story which could happen anywhere in the world, but in this case, happens in this little slice of America in Italy.

The cast includes Chloë Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alice Braga, Jordan Kristine Seamón, Spence Moore II, Kid Cudi, Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier and Sebastiano Pigazzi.

A synopsis shares: "Jack Dylan Grazer stars as shy and introverted 14 year-old Fraser, who moves from New York to a military base in Veneto with his mothers, Sarah (Chloë Sevigny) and Maggie (Alice Braga), who are both in the U.S. Army. Tom Mercier (Jonathan) plays Sarah’s assistant.

"Jordan Kristine Seamón stars as the seemingly bold and confident Caitlin, who has lived with her family on the base for several years and speaks Italian. Compared to her older brother Danny (Spence Moore II), Caitlin has the closer relationship with their father, Richard (Kid Cudi), and does not communicate well with her mother Jenny (Faith Alabi).

"Caitlin is the lynchpin of her group of friends, which includes Britney (Francesca Scorsese), an outspoken, witty, sexually uninhibited girl; the cheerful and good-natured Craig (Corey Knight), a soldier in his 20s; Sam (Ben Taylor), Caitlin’s possessive boyfriend; Enrico, Craig’s younger brother (Sebastiano Pigazzi), a playful 18 year-old from Veneto who has a weak spot for Britney; and Valentina (Beatrice Barichella), an Italian girl."

A UK release date for the series is to be confirmed.

For now you can watch a first trailer below...

Luca Guadagnino, whose credits include the Academy Award, Golden Globe and Bafta-nominated I Am Love; A Bigger Splash; the Academy Award and Bafta-nominated box office hit Call Me by Your Name, said: "With We Are Who We Are we are attempting to portray the here and now of two families, few generations, many exciting people. To see the world from their perspective it is what I am delighted to share with UK audiences. To do so thanks to the prestigious and remarkable BBC is an accomplishment and a soothing encouragement."

Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition, BBC, added: "We are so delighted that this beautifully observed drama will be enjoyed by BBC viewers - it really is very special."

Pictured: Jordan Kristine Seam and Jack Dylan Grazer. Image Credit: Yannis Drakoulidis