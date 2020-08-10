The Russell Howard Hour series 4 to begin on September 10

Series 4 of The Russell Howard Hour is to return in September, it's been confirmed.

Comedian Russell Howard will return to once more present his satirical take on global news, politics and stories dominating the cultural zeitgeist with series 4 of The Russell Howard Hour.

The new episodes will begin Thursday 10th September at 10pm on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV.

Russell will also again conduct in-depth interviews with guests both in studio and via a satellite link, with the show previously featuring interviews with an array of fascinating guests including; Ed Sheeran, Jim Carrey, Jack Black, Naomi Klein, Louis Theroux, Tyson Fury, John Oliver, Alesha Dixon, Elizabeth Banks, Tan France, Brian Cox, Armando Iannucci, Cambridge Analytica reporter Carole Cadwalladr, disability activist Sinead Burke and KKK converter Daryl Davis.

We will see the return of Good Deeds, championing the nation’s spirit of generosity, plus intimate live performances from comedians and musicians. For the first time, in a new strand titled Life Lessons, Russell will be joined by well-known faces and emerging talent to tackle life’s biggest questions head on.

Every episode will be available to watch worldwide on Russell’s YouTube channel, which has over one million subscribers and will be broadcast in Australia and New Zealand close to UK transmission on Sky One and NOW TV.