Soccer Aid 2020 date and line up of who's taking part

The Soccer Aid 2020 date and first stars on the line up have been confirmed.

The world’s biggest charity football match will be broadcast live on ITV and STV and, for the first time ever, will be played behind closed doors at Old Trafford.

The date for the 2020 Soccer Aid match has been confirmed for Sunday, September 6 at 6:30PM on ITV.

Comedian Jason Manford, rapper Santan Dave and Manchester United legend Patrice Evra will all make their debuts for the Soccer Aid World XI FC.

Kelly Smith MBE – who was capped over 100 times for England and represented Great Britain at the London 2012 Summer Olympics – is also playing for the first time. Goalkeeper David James, a Premier League stalwart, will join Kelly in representing England.

The Three Lions’ ranks have been boosted further with Joe Wicks confirming that he will play. Meanwhile, Olly Murs returns to the fold following the knee surgery which ruled him out of the 2019 match. Kem Cetinay, who scored a wondergoal at last year’s Stamford Bridge clash, is also returning to pull on the Soccer Aid World XI FC shirt once again.

They'll be joined by Yaya Touré with further names to be confirmed.

Dermot O'Leary will present the live show with Kirsty Gallagher returning as pitch side reporter.

Since 2006, Soccer Aid for Unicef has raised over £38m to help give children all over the world a childhood full of play.

This year, for the first-time in the match’s history, the UK government and Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, will both match public donations to SoccerAid for Unicef, meaning every £1 donated becomes £3 – up to £3 million – until 6 Oct 2020.