Unsaid Stories cast and episodes from new ITV short film series

Unsaid Stories are a series of new drama shorts coming to ITV this week.

The four-part run of short films are inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 15-minute episodes will air nightly on ITV at 9PM this week between Monday August 10 and Thursday August 13. You'll also be able to watch on ITV Hub.

Here's a run down of the episodes and the cast....

Unsaid Stories episodes and cast

Generational - August 10

Generational stars Nicholas Pinnock (For Life, Criminal: UK, Marcella) and Yasmin Monet Prince (Hanna, Dark Heart, Holby City). Nicholas plays Oliver who catches his teenage daughter, Justina, sneaking out of the house to attend a Black Lives Matter march. At 16 he fears for his daughter’s safety and is concerned she’s putting herself at risk. We later learn he has every reason to persuade her not to attend.

Generational focuses upon a bitter sweet conversation for both father and daughter, as their views differ on what it means to fight for social justice. But as the conversation progresses and elements from Oliver’s past come to the fore their positions evolve and change and they find some common ground.

Generational is written by Jerome Bucchan-Nelson (Bulletproof), produced by Barbara Emile (Holby City, EastEnders) and directed by Alrick Riley (NCIS, The Good Doctor).

I Don’t Want To Talk About This - August 11

The second instalment, I Don’t Want To Talk About This, stars Joe Cole (Gangs of London, Peaky Blinders, Black Mirror) and Adelayo Adedayo (The Capture, Origin). Thea, a black middle class woman who is doing well for herself, bumps into her former boyfriend, Tom, at a party and despite the clock ticking on her taxi, Thea, begins to talk to her former lover and best friend like never before. They end up reassessing their relationship and the challenges they faced being a middle-class black woman and a working-class white bloke and the insidious and undeniable impact of racism on their love and friendship.

I Don’t Want To Talk About This is written by Anna Ssemuyaba, produced by Madonna Baptiste (The Stranger, Black Mirror) and directed by Koby Adom (Noughts + Crosses, Haircut).

Look At Me - August 12

Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You, Gangs of London, Press) and Pippa Bennett-Warner (Maxxx, Gangs of London) star in Lynette Linton’s Look At Me, which tells the story of a young professional couple Kay and Michael who are both looking forward to their date. However, en route to the restaurant they are stopped by the police. Back at Kay’s home, armed with a recording of what happened, we see the change in them from before the incident and the impact it has on them individually and as a couple.

Look At Me is produced by Carol Harding (Agatha and the Curse of Ishtar, The Last Witness) and directed by Francis Annan (Escape from Pretoria, Holby City).

Lavender - August 13

Nicôle Lecky (Superhoe, Death in Paradise), who has also written Lavender, plays Jordan a new mother who has recently had a baby with a black man. The drama centres around an uncomfortable conversation had between Lyndsey, Jordan’s mother played by Amanda Abbington (Sherlock, Mr Selfridge, Flack) and her mixed race daughter. As the conversation inevitably progresses, they are forced to confront and evaluate their relationship as a seemingly immovable wedge appears between them.

Lavender is produced by Jo Johnson (Casualty, Ackley Bridge) and directed by Ethosheia Hylton (Dolapo is Fine, In The Silence).

The films were produced by independent production company Greenacre Films founded by award winning producers Nadine Marsh-Edwards (Joe All Alone, The Ruins of Empires, An Englishman in New York) and Amanda Jenks (The Girl, Akala’s Odyssey, An Englishman in New York) with a remit to produce fresh and surprising stories with diverse voices.

Commented Nadine Marsh-Edwards and Amanda Jenks: “For these amazing actors to commit to the series, to work with such great creative talent behind the camera and bring these urgent stories to life in such a short space of time is an incredibly humbling experience. We are thrilled to be working with such talented teams and with ITV to bring these films to screen.”

Picture: ITV

