Swingers: Channel 4 announces new observational documentary

Channel 4 has announced it is working on an observational documentary following the lifestyle of swingers.

A one-off special titled Swingers is set to unlock the doors of the country’s hidden swinging scene via access to one of Britain’s most popular swingers’ clubs.

Channel 4 say that the documentary "aims to shed light on a lifestyle that is often sensationalised."

They reveal: "There are now a reported 1.5 million people on the British swinging scene and with the rise of the internet meaning it’s no longer just about leaving your 'keys in a bowl' and many major towns and cities in the UK boasting a swingers club this intimate one-off takes an honest and no-holds-barred look at those whose behaviour may have been previously been deemed far more taboo.

"Via candid interviews with both the club’s founder and staff and the clientele who are members on the circuit, Swingers is granted unique access to a very special Valentine’s Day party at Liberty Elite.

"A club which was founded in 1999 as the upmarket venue for those pursuing a liberated lifestyle. It now has over 12,000 members and up to 200 guests a night’ at the clubs various weekly themed events for attendees of all demographics."

Filmed before the ongoing pandemic, Swingers will meet both couples who claim swinging is the cherry on top of their already great relationship and single men and women who believe swinging is a safe and respectful way to satisfy their sexual desires without commitment; the single women being known as ‘unicorns’ for their rarity on the circuit.

Channel 4's Commissioning Editor Fozia Khan said: “Channel 4 has a reputation for boldly shining a light on subjects that others may shy away from and Swingers is no exception. This frank and enlightening observational-documentary looks to lift the lid on a lifestyle that appears to be increasingly chosen by many.”

Swingers is a one-off hour long documentary which will air on Channel 4.