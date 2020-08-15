Gemma Collins brought a 'huge entourage' to film game show Rolling In It, Stephen Mulhern has claimed.

Stpehen hosts the new show which is a game of chance where three contestants play alongside some of their favourite celebrities in a bid to go home with a big cash prize.

The teams - made up of the player and their celebrity partner - roll a coin down a moving conveyor belt towards slots which are labelled with large cash sums to win, though also ‘Bankrupt’ slots which mean the player loses everything.

As the game progresses, the money values get larger, and as a result, so do the penalties.

Ultimately, the roll of one final coin could determine whether the contestant loses everything or goes home ‘Rolling In It.’

One of the celebrities appearing on the show is reality star Gemma.

Speaking about her appearance, Stephen told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “I went into her dressing room, it was like a Who's Who. And I had to start going round. I went 'Sorry. Hello. I'm Stephen. Nice to meet you. So, what do you do?'

'Oh, I'm Gemma's PA.' PA? Right. 'Do you mind if I ask what you do?' 'Oh, wardrobe. What? She's only got one change'.

“You're definitely makeup because yeah, you're ready to go. And the dressing room was bigger than mine and I'm like, 'How's this worked?'”

Rolling In It airs Saturday nights on ITV.

Other celebrities featuring in tonight's episode are football pundit Chris Kamara and comedian Joel Dommett.

Meanwhile those appearing in future episodes include radio and TV presenter Mark Wright, Cold Feet actor John Thompson, comic Jimmy Carr and singer and radio DJ Fleur East.

The first episode of the series was a Coronation Street special with Antony Cotton, Jenny McAlpine and Sair Khan hoping to help their partner win the jackpot.

Picture: ITV