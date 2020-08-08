An American spin-off to Eurovision is to launch in the States in 2021.

The American Song Contest will take place during the holiday season next year.

The current format will position artists head to head against other states' representatives in a series of televised Qualifier Competitions, leading to Semi-Finals and the ultimate primetime Grand Final.

Contestants of each state can be either solo artists, duos or bands with up to 6 members.

They will be chosen by regional audiences and members of the new American Song Contest Academy, made up of music professionals based in the U.S. that represent all genres and backgrounds.

Martin Österdahl, Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest: “The Eurovision Song Contest’s unique legacy dates back 65 years and its worldwide popularity is still rising.

"It’s time for America to experience this spectacle, through its sister competition, the American Song Contest.

"Love of music is universal and celebration of music in different genres and styles can transcend boundaries and unite people.

"We are excited to have found the right partners to offer another series that our fans across the globe can fall in love with and to share this unique competition with the American people.”

The producers of the new competition said in a statement: “Imagine if music was an Olympic sport and artists from all over the world came together to compete for the gold. That’s the Eurovision Song Contest.

"The American version will be different than anything seen before on U.S. television, marrying the fanfare and excitement of March Madness and the NFL playoffs with the artistry and beauty of world-class performances.

"The American Song Contest is a competition that happens to be televised, rather than a contest created to make a television show.

"And it’s open to all singers with a song, whether they are amateur artists or already signed to a major record label. No one is excluded from the competition.”

The American Song Contest is set to take place months after the postponed 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, which takes place next year in Rotterdam, The Netherlands after this year's show was cancelled.

