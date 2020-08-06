Michael Palin returns to BBC Two with a new four-part documentary

Michael Palin returns to BBC Two to reflect on his landmark travel series in a new documentary.

Michael Palin’s Travels will see Michael take the viewer back in time to encounter the places he visited.

The four-part series will feature extraordinary countries and moments from Around The World In 80 Days, Pole To Pole, Full Circle and Sahara, allowing us to experience them as Michael did, and hear for the first-time his untold personal stories.

The BBC tease: "Viewers are invited to reflect upon global change and how travel has evolved over time, with additional insight from other famous fans, colleagues and television travellers who have admired his work.

"Michael will reveal just how challenging the journeys were - both personally and professionally - and how he became one of the most influential TV travellers of our time, discovering that his thirst for adventure was shared by millions of viewers."

Michael Palin commented: “When I went Round The World In 80 Days back in 1988, I had no idea that travel would become an addiction, and that I would spend the coming decades filming these spectacular series across the globe.

"Luckily, I kept a diary, and in this series I’m digging into my archives to revisit some of the amazing places and people I visited, and asking myself - how did travel change my life?”

Beejal Patel, Commissioning Executive for the BBC, added: “As well as being an exceptional storyteller, Michael connected us with places and people that had never been seen before in such a relatable way.

"Michael has a lifetime of fascinating tales and anecdotes from his career as a television traveller with the BBC that make for a perfect excuse to travel back in time.

"I know this nostalgic production for BBC Two will inspire young and old to learn about the vibrant and diverse world we live in."

Michael Palin’s Travels will air across four, hour-long episodes on BBC Two.

