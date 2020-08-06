Celebrity MasterChef will return to BBC One with six special episodes.

Fresh from the end of the latest series of Celebrity MasterChef, the show returns this Thursday night.

Advertisements

A six-part special series celebrates 15 years of Celebrity MasterChef, during which time judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace have seen more than 300 celebrities compete in the kitchen.

Episodes will air weekly on Thursdays at 8PM on BBC One. You'll also be able to watch online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.

Celebrity MasterChef special episodes

In episode 1 (August 6), Back To Basics, John and Gregg relive some of the best and worst food from the early rounds of the competition and look back at the celebrities’ first tastes of the MasterChef kitchen.

In episode 2 (August 13), Out of the Frying Pan, John and Gregg recall the celebrity contestants’ first experience of a professional kitchen. From tackling mountains of prep, to facing unfamiliar and often frightening ingredients, to being overwhelmed with orders during a busy lunchtime service, the MasterChef judges look back at those who thrived and those who only just survived the intense pressure.

Episode 3 (August 20), Odd Couples, reflects on some of the most entertaining team challenges. Over the years all sorts of personalities have been teamed up together. Some combinations really work, but when they don’t it can be complete chaos. From pairing up to prepare a dish in the MasterChef kitchen to cooking as a team for the mass catering challenges, John and Gregg look back at some of the successful and less than successful team dynamics.

Advertisements

Details about further episodes will be confirmed in due course.

Celebrity MasterChef airs Thursday nights on BBC One.