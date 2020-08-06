V Festival will return to ITV2 with Olly Murs, Anne-Marie, Dizzee Rascal and more

V Festival is making a comeback with a three-night special on ITV2.

V Festival last took place in 2017 but will make a return later this month for a one-off event.

Filmed at Hylands Park in Chelmsford, Essex, three days of music will take place between August 21 and 23, broadcast on ITV2.

Olly Murs, Anne-Marie and Dizzee Rascal will headline the nights with more acts to be announced.

Olly said: "V Festival holds a very special place in my heart as not only did I used to go every year with my mates and camp as a punter, but I later got the chance to actually perform there and be invited back four times.

"Headlining the MTV stage in 2015 was definitely a career highlight of mine, as was jumping on stage with Madness to sing one of my favourite tracks of all time, ‘It Must Be Love.’ I’ve had some pretty special memories at V, so to come and sing at Hylands Park [again] was an easy ‘yes’.

"It’s great that ITV2 and Virgin Media are bringing V Festival into people’s living rooms, and I’m very glad to be a small part of that."

Anne-Marie added: "Although I won't get to see all your lovely faces in person, I can't wait to play for you all."

Maya Jama and Joel Dommett will host the shows, which will also feature archive performances from past festivals.

Cilesta Van Doorn, executive director at Virgin Media, who are behind V Festival 2020, said: “We are thrilled to announce that V Festival will be returning in 2020 with a virtual twist. Festivals are a catalyst for connecting to each other, and they’re often social events as much as they are musical.

“Although we can’t flock to the fields physically this year, we’re so excited to enable people to stay connected not only to incredible live music, but to their friends and families online too.”

V Festival 2020 will air on ITV August 21-23.