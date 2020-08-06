Tina & Bobby cast from ITV drama as it returns to TV

Hit ITV drama Tina & Bobby is returning to screens for a full rerun - here's all you need to know.

First airing in 2017, the series is based on the relationship between footballer Bobby Moore and Tina Moore.

The three episode series will air Wednesday nights at 9PM on ITV from August 5.

Tina & Bobby cast

Tina Dean - Michelle Keegan

Bobby Moore - Lorne Macfadyen

Betty Greene - Patsy Kensit

Doss Moore - Clare Burt

Alf Ramsey - David Bamber

Ron Greenwood - Louis Hilyer

Judith Hurst - Sophie Austin

Del Simmonds - Tom Bennett

Jenny Cox - Jessica Madsen

Geoff Hurst - William Troughton

Eddie Greene - Bernie Phillips

Big Bob Moore - Neal Barry

Noel Cantwell - Robert Flaherty

Maggie Cantwell - Erin Shanagher

Malcolm Allison - Mark Holgate

Kathy Peters - Linzey Cocker

Dr Kennedy - Roger Ringrose

Mr Pritesh Gupta - Ranjit Krishnamma

Rev Michael Stone - Roger Alborough

In the first episodes, when Tina Dean meets Bobby Moore it’s love at first sight, and she abandons her career to marry him.

Bobby’s star ascends as he becomes England captain, and when Tina falls pregnant their future looks bright but illness and contractual battles threaten his career and their happiness.

In Episode 2, after Bobby leads England to World Cup glory, Tina joins him in the spotlight and she becomes the first WAG. But the price of fame soon becomes clear and Tina fears that success could destroy their marriage.

Tina & Bobby airs on ITV on Wednesday nights.

