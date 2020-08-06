Tina & Bobby cast from ITV drama as it returns to TV

Hit ITV drama Tina & Bobby is returning to screens for a full rerun - here's all you need to know.
First airing in 2017, the series is based on the relationship between footballer Bobby Moore and Tina Moore.
The three episode series will air Wednesday nights at 9PM on ITV from August 5.
You can watch episodes online via ITV Hub here.
Tina & Bobby cast
Tina Dean - Michelle Keegan
Bobby Moore - Lorne Macfadyen
Betty Greene - Patsy Kensit
Doss Moore - Clare Burt
Alf Ramsey - David Bamber
Ron Greenwood - Louis Hilyer
Judith Hurst - Sophie Austin
Del Simmonds - Tom Bennett
Jenny Cox - Jessica Madsen
Geoff Hurst - William Troughton
Eddie Greene - Bernie Phillips
Big Bob Moore - Neal Barry
Noel Cantwell - Robert Flaherty
Maggie Cantwell - Erin Shanagher
Malcolm Allison - Mark Holgate
Kathy Peters - Linzey Cocker
Dr Kennedy - Roger Ringrose
Mr Pritesh Gupta - Ranjit Krishnamma
Rev Michael Stone - Roger Alborough
In the first episodes, when Tina Dean meets Bobby Moore it’s love at first sight, and she abandons her career to marry him.
Bobby’s star ascends as he becomes England captain, and when Tina falls pregnant their future looks bright but illness and contractual battles threaten his career and their happiness.
In Episode 2, after Bobby leads England to World Cup glory, Tina joins him in the spotlight and she becomes the first WAG. But the price of fame soon becomes clear and Tina fears that success could destroy their marriage.
Tina & Bobby airs on ITV on Wednesday nights.
Picture: ITV