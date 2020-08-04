Soccer Aid to return for 2020 this September at Old Trafford

Soccer Aid 2020 will take place this September at Old Trafford, it's been announced.

The world’s biggest charity football match will be broadcast live on ITV and STV and, for the first time ever, will be played behind closed doors.

The star-studded match will still be a game like no other. Just as competitive. Just as entertaining. And at a time when Generation Covid desperately need Unicef’s support, it will bring the nation together in their living rooms, through their TV sets, to help Unicef provide everything from clean water to lifesaving vaccinations.

This year’s teams of celebrities and former professional footballers will ‘Play for Generation Covid’, to help stop the spread of coronavirus and limit the impact on children’s lives. An announcement on the big names taking to the pitch in the 11-a-side game between England and the Soccer Aid World XI FC will be made in due course, with further details on the other elements of the TV show to also follow.

The match raises funds to help children get the best start in life. This year, the money raised through Soccer Aid for Unicef will also help stop the spread of coronavirus and limit the impact on children’s lives – and every £1 donated until 6 October 2020 will become £3, thanks to the UK government and Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance.

Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, said: “The work of UNICEF and the rest of the Vaccine Alliance keeping immunisation going in the world’s most vulnerable countries has never been more important.

“COVID-19 is disrupting vaccine programmes across the world, risking the resurgence of deadly diseases like measles and polio.

“That’s why this year’s Soccer Aid for Unicef is so vital, raising funds to help us continue to protect children from deadly diseases. It will also help Gavi and UNICEF ensure COVID-19 vaccines are available to the poorest countries. As long as this disease is circulating anywhere it remains a threat everywhere.”

Since 2006, Soccer Aid for Unicef has raised over £38m to help give children all over the world a childhood full of play. Soccer Aid for Unicef 2019 raised a record breaking £7.9m.

The 2020 match had been originally scheduled for Sunday 6th June. However, in light of the Coronavirus outbreak, and for the health and safety of all involved, a decision was taken to postpone the game until it was safe to reconvene.

The wellbeing of everyone connected to Soccer Aid for Unicef is of paramount importance. The game’s resumption is happening in line with UK Government advice and stringent health and safety protocols, which will be overseen by Prenetics – the same testing company being used by professional football.