Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum air date confirmed for ITV documentary

Sheridan Smith appears in a brand new ITV documentary coming to screen in September.

Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum is a one-off 60 minute special film.

It will air on Tuesday, September 1 at 9PM on ITV.

ITV say: "With unprecedented access to actress and singer Sheridan Smith and her partner Jamie, this 60-minute film tells the deeply personal and intimate story of her pregnancy and mental health struggles, past and present, as she prepares to become a mum for the first time.

"Sheridan meets Dr Alain Gregoire, a psychiatrist and chair of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance. He tells her that as many as one in three women suffer mental health issues in pregnancy and after birth. It is a subject that holds huge meaning for Sheridan, as she reveals aspects of her own story that she has never spoken about before."

The documentary follows Sheridan as she attends her first scans, prenatal classes and sessions with a specialist therapist. She and her partner, Jamie, are filmed at home as they talk openly of their excitement and nerves about becoming parents.

While preparing for her new arrival, Sheridan talks extensively about her own mental health and explores what help is available for other pregnant women and new mums. She visits a charity-run group which provides crucial, emotional support for other mums-to-be.

As she looks to the future, Sheridan shares her final experiences of pregnancy and her very first moments as a mum, as she welcomes her new baby son into the world