The Singapore Grip cast from new ITV drama and how to watch online

The Singapore Grip is the new drama airing on ITV - here's all you need to know.

The series is adapted from Booker Prize winner JG Farrell’s satirical novel of the same name by Oscar-winning screenwriter and playwright Sir Christopher Hampton.

Advertisements

The Singapore Grip is an epic story set during World War Two, focusing on a British family living in Singapore in 1941 at the time of the Japanese invasion.

Watch The Singapore Grip on TV and online

The Singapore Grip airs weekly on TV on Sunday night at 9PM on ITV from September 13.

You can watch the full series online right now via BritBox here.

Alternatively, you can catch up with episodes weekly online via the ITV Hub or Amazon Prime Video with ITV Hub+.

The series has six episodes.

Advertisements

The Singapore Grip cast

Olivier Award-winning actor Luke Treadaway plays the reluctant hero and innocent abroad Matthew Webb. Award- winning actor David Morrissey takes the role of ruthless rubber merchant Walter Blackett, who is head of British Singapore’s oldest and most powerful firm, alongside his business partner Webb played by Charles Dance OBE.

Georgia Blizzard plays Joan, Elizabeth Tan plays Vera Chiang, Jane Horrocks plays Sylvia Blackett, Walter’s wife and Colm Meaney plays Major Brendan Archer.

Also joining the esteemed cast are Luke Newberry playing Walter’s son Monty, Bart Edwards as Captain James Ehrendorf and Christophe Guybet as Dupigny.

A synopsis of the show reveals: "With Webb’s health failing, Walter needs to ensure the future of their firm is secure.

"He decides Webb’s son Matthew is the perfect match for his spoilt daughter Joan. Matthew’s idealism leaves Walter increasingly suspicious as Matthew himself falls under the spell of Vera Chiang, a mysterious Chinese refugee."

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill said: "The Singapore Grip is a portrait of a society in decline as they cling to a world that is slowly crumbling.

Advertisements

"I’m delighted to be working with Christopher Hampton and for ITV to be the home for his brilliant adaptation of J.G Farrell’s epic novel.”

Picture: ITV