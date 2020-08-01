Brain In Gear full series to air on BBC Two after BAFTA winning one-off short

BBC Two has announced a brand new comedy series Brain In Gear.

A one-off episode previously aired in 2019 as part of BBC Two’s series of New on Two comedy pilots.

Fresh off winning Best Short Form Programme at the BAFTA TV Awards, a full series is on the way.

Written by and starring Gbemisola Ikumelo (Famalam, The Last Tree) Brain In Gear is a flat-share comedy where the nightmare tenants...are the voices in your head. The series follows Remi, a perfectly normal if somewhat anxious single woman in her late twenties, trying her best to navigate the contradictory advice from her inner thoughts.

The series will continue the story of Remi as she attempts to get on with her life… but otherwise normal tasks like going to work and hanging out are made near impossible by the constant interruptions of her two alter egos Boss Bitch Remi and Dark Remi.

Gbemisola Ikumelo said: “This is a legit dream coming true moment for me and I keep finding myself asking: 'Did the BBC actually just give me my own show?' I’m sure It will sink in soon enough, but for now I’m just revelling in all of the exciting possibilities that are presented by this becoming a series.”

Shane Allen, Controller Comedy Commissioning, added: “This highly distinctive concept is ripe with comic potential and Gbemisola has fast become one of the leading comedy performers of her generation.

"Her range of characters is a joy to behold and we’re proud to see her spread her considerable talent wings as creator, writer and co-director of this very special mini-series.”

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy, BBC Studios, commented: “We are delighted to be bringing Gbemisola's brilliant vision and unique worldview to life with Brain in Gear. Gbemi will write, co-direct and play multiple characters in the series - a fitting reflection of a uniquely multitalented creative force. We love working with Gbemi and can’t wait to see how her story unfolds across a series.”

An air date for the series is to be confirmed.

You can watch the original one-off short on BBC iPlayer here.