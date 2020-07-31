BAFTA Television Awards 2020 results: Winners and nominations revealed

The BAFTA Television Awards 2020 winners have been revealed in full.

In June, The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the nominations for the annual Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards, which reward the very best television programmes broadcast in the UK in 2019.

The 2020 BAFTA TV Awards ceremony was held virtually for the first time.

Presenter, comedian, writer, actor and director, Richard Ayoade hosted in a closed studio, socially-distanced show, with nominees invited to accept their awards virtually.

Winners on the night included Chernobyl, Gavin & Stacey and Fleabag.

But who won the awards? See the full winners list of results below...

BAFTA TV 2020 winners and results

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

Taskmaster - WINNER

The Graham Norton Show

The Last Leg

The Ranganation

CURRENT AFFAIRS

Undercover: Inside China's Digital Gulug (Exposure) - WINNER

Growing Up Poor: Britain's Breadline Kids (Dispatches)

The Hunt For Jihadi John

Is Labour Anti-Semitic (Panorama)

DRAMA SERIES

The End of the F***ing World - WINNER

The Crown

Gentleman Jack

Giri/Haji

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

Mo Gilligan for The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan - WINNER

Frankie Boyle for Frankie Boyle's New World Order

Graham Norton for The Graham Norton Show

Lee Mack for Would I Lie To You

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

Strictly Come Dancing - WINNER

The Voice

The Greatest Dancer

The Rap Game UK

FACTUAL SERIES

Leaving Neverland - WINNER

Crime and Punishment

Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer

Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure

FEATURES

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan - WINNER

Snackmasters

Joe Lycett's Got Your Back

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

Sian Clifford in Fleabag - WINNER

Phoebe Waller- Bridge in Fleabag

Sarah Kendall in Frayed

Gbemisola Ikumelo in Famalam

INTERNATIONAL

When They See Us - WINNER

Succession

Euphoria

Unbelievable

LEADING ACTOR

Jared Harris for Chernobyl - WINNER

Stephen Graham for The Virtues

Takehiro Hira for Giri/Haji

Callum Turner for The Capture

LEADING ACTRESS

Glenda Jackson for Elizabeth Is Missing - WINNER

Jodie Comer for Killing Eve

Suranne Jones for Gentleman Jack

Samantha Morton for I Am Kirsty

LIVE EVENT

Blue Planet Live - WINNER

Election 2019 Live: The Results

Glastonbury 2019

Operation Live

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

Jamie Demetriou for Stath Lets Flats - WINNER

Ncuti Gatwa for Sex Education

Guz Khan for Man Like Mobeen

Youssef Kerkour for Home

MINI-SERIES

Chernobyl - WINNER

A Confession

The Virtues

The Victim

NEWS COVERAGE

Hong Kong Protests - WINNER

ITV News At Ten: Election Results

Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight)

Victoria Derbyshire: Men who lost loved ones to knife crime

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

Race Across The World - WINNER

Celebrity Gogglebox

RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Harry's Heroes: The Full English

SCRIPTED COMEDY

Stath Lets Flats - WINNER

Derry Girls

Fleabag

Derry Girls

SHORT FORM PROGRAMME

Brain In Gear - WINNER

Anywhere But Westminster

Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle

toni_with_an_i (Born Digital: First Cuts)

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

The Last Survivors - WINNER

The Abused

The Family Secret

David Harewood: Psychosis and Me

SINGLE DRAMA

The Left Behind - WINNER

Brexit: The Uncivil War

Elizabeth Is Missing

Responsible Child

SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA

Emmerdale - WINNER

Coronation Street

Casualty

Holby City

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story - WINNER

8 Days: To The Moon and Back

Seven Worlds: One Planet

Thatcher: A Very British Revolution

SPORT

2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa - WINNER

ICC Cricket World Cup Final

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Semi Final: England v USA

Wimbledon 2019 Men's Final

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Will Sharpe for Giri/Haji - WINNER

Joe Absolom for A Confession

Josh O'Connor for The Crown

Stellan Skarsgard for Chernobyl

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Naomi Ackie for The End of the F***ing World - WINNER

Helen Behan for The Virtues

Helena Bonham Carter for The Crown

Jasmine Jobson for Top Boy

VIRGIN MEDIA’S MUST-SEE MOMENT (voted for by the public)

GAVIN AND STACEY - Nessa Proposes to Smithy - WINNER

CORONATION STREET - The Death of Sinead Osborne

FLEABAG - Confessional scene

GAME OF THRONES - Arya Kills the Night King

LINE OF DUTY - John Corbett’s Death

LOVE ISLAND - Michael recouples after Casa Amor

You can see the full list of nominations here.