BAFTA Television Awards 2020 results: Winners and nominations revealed

The BAFTA Television Awards 2020 winners have been revealed in full.
In June, The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the nominations for the annual Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards, which reward the very best television programmes broadcast in the UK in 2019.
The 2020 BAFTA TV Awards ceremony was held virtually for the first time.
Presenter, comedian, writer, actor and director, Richard Ayoade hosted in a closed studio, socially-distanced show, with nominees invited to accept their awards virtually.
Winners on the night included Chernobyl, Gavin & Stacey and Fleabag.
But who won the awards? See the full winners list of results below...
BAFTA TV 2020 winners and results
COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
Taskmaster - WINNER
The Graham Norton Show
The Last Leg
The Ranganation
CURRENT AFFAIRS
Undercover: Inside China's Digital Gulug (Exposure) - WINNER
Growing Up Poor: Britain's Breadline Kids (Dispatches)
The Hunt For Jihadi John
Is Labour Anti-Semitic (Panorama)
DRAMA SERIES
The End of the F***ing World - WINNER
The Crown
Gentleman Jack
Giri/Haji
ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE
Mo Gilligan for The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan - WINNER
Frankie Boyle for Frankie Boyle's New World Order
Graham Norton for The Graham Norton Show
Lee Mack for Would I Lie To You
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
Strictly Come Dancing - WINNER
The Voice
The Greatest Dancer
The Rap Game UK
FACTUAL SERIES
Leaving Neverland - WINNER
Crime and Punishment
Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer
Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure
FEATURES
The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan - WINNER
Snackmasters
Joe Lycett's Got Your Back
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
Sian Clifford in Fleabag - WINNER
Phoebe Waller- Bridge in Fleabag
Sarah Kendall in Frayed
Gbemisola Ikumelo in Famalam
INTERNATIONAL
When They See Us - WINNER
Succession
Euphoria
Unbelievable
LEADING ACTOR
Jared Harris for Chernobyl - WINNER
Stephen Graham for The Virtues
Takehiro Hira for Giri/Haji
Callum Turner for The Capture
LEADING ACTRESS
Glenda Jackson for Elizabeth Is Missing - WINNER
Jodie Comer for Killing Eve
Suranne Jones for Gentleman Jack
Samantha Morton for I Am Kirsty
LIVE EVENT
Blue Planet Live - WINNER
Election 2019 Live: The Results
Glastonbury 2019
Operation Live
MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
Jamie Demetriou for Stath Lets Flats - WINNER
Ncuti Gatwa for Sex Education
Guz Khan for Man Like Mobeen
Youssef Kerkour for Home
MINI-SERIES
Chernobyl - WINNER
A Confession
The Virtues
The Victim
NEWS COVERAGE
Hong Kong Protests - WINNER
ITV News At Ten: Election Results
Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight)
Victoria Derbyshire: Men who lost loved ones to knife crime
REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL
Race Across The World - WINNER
Celebrity Gogglebox
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Harry's Heroes: The Full English
SCRIPTED COMEDY
Stath Lets Flats - WINNER
Derry Girls
Fleabag
SHORT FORM PROGRAMME
Brain In Gear - WINNER
Anywhere But Westminster
Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle
toni_with_an_i (Born Digital: First Cuts)
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
The Last Survivors - WINNER
The Abused
The Family Secret
David Harewood: Psychosis and Me
SINGLE DRAMA
The Left Behind - WINNER
Brexit: The Uncivil War
Elizabeth Is Missing
Responsible Child
SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA
Emmerdale - WINNER
Coronation Street
Casualty
Holby City
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story - WINNER
8 Days: To The Moon and Back
Seven Worlds: One Planet
Thatcher: A Very British Revolution
SPORT
2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa - WINNER
ICC Cricket World Cup Final
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Semi Final: England v USA
Wimbledon 2019 Men's Final
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Will Sharpe for Giri/Haji - WINNER
Joe Absolom for A Confession
Josh O'Connor for The Crown
Stellan Skarsgard for Chernobyl
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Naomi Ackie for The End of the F***ing World - WINNER
Helen Behan for The Virtues
Helena Bonham Carter for The Crown
Jasmine Jobson for Top Boy
VIRGIN MEDIA’S MUST-SEE MOMENT (voted for by the public)
GAVIN AND STACEY - Nessa Proposes to Smithy - WINNER
CORONATION STREET - The Death of Sinead Osborne
FLEABAG - Confessional scene
GAME OF THRONES - Arya Kills the Night King
LINE OF DUTY - John Corbett’s Death
LOVE ISLAND - Michael recouples after Casa Amor
