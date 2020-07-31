Channel 4 has announced a new series of I Am with three brand new instalments.

Dominic Savage’s BAFTA-Nominated anthology series will return with stars including Suranne Jones and Ashley Walters.

Three new hour-long episodes will start filming in early August with each part developed and written by Dominic Savage in collaboration with the leading actor – for whom, in each case, the story will have personal resonance.

The first confirmed episode is I Am Victoria, led by BAFTA-winning actress Suranne Jones (Doctor Foster, Gentleman Jack) with co-star Ashley Walters (Top Boy, Bulletproof).

Further names are yet to be announced.

Suranne Jones said: “I’m delighted to be involved in the next series of I Am. Dominic always tells important stories with great sensitivity and the process so far has been wonderfully collaborative and open which is something I thrive on.

"I can’t wait to make what will be a very personal and thought-provoking piece and I’m thrilled to be telling this story with Ashley. I hope it really speaks to people and helps continue the important discussions around mental health.”

I Am became Channel 4’s most successful new 10pm drama in six years when it debuted in August 2019, with BAFTA-winning Vicky McClure starring in I Am Nicola; Oscar; BAFTA-nominated Samantha Morton starring in I Am Kirsty; and Gemma Chan starring in I Am Hannah.

Writer, Director and Creator Dominic Savage said: “I am looking forward greatly to making another series of female led stories with such amazing and incredibly talented actors, starting with Suranne.

"It is a privilege to be telling such personal and important stories in this unique and collaborative way. These will be inspirational, relatable, and truthful tales of courage and hope, that shine a light on the difficult and challenging aspects of all of our lives.”

Caroline Hollick, Head of Drama Channel 4 added: “We are utterly delighted to bring back this groundbreaking series. Suranne and Dominic have created a truly iconic, heart-rending character in ‘Victoria’, and I cannot wait to see how their extraordinary creative vision unfolds on-screen.”

An air date for the new series is to be confirmed.