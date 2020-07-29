Semi-Detached cast and air date from new BBC Two comedy series

Semi-Detached is the brand new comedy coming to BBC Two - here's all you need to know.

A one-off episode previously aired in 2019 as part of BBC Two’s series of New on Two comedy pilots.

Now Semi-Detached is set for a full series of six episodes with a start date confirmed for Thursday, August 1 at 10:05PM.

Episodes will air weekly on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Each 30-minute episode plays out in real time and is exactly like 24, except instead of following a government agent as he saves the planet, the series follows a perennial loser called Stuart as his life goes down the pan in a suburban cul-de-sac.

Semi-Detached cast

Stuart - Lee Mack (Not Going Out, Would I Lie To You?)

April - Ellie White (Stath Lets Flats, The Other One)

Charlie - Neil Fitzmaurice (Peep Show, Mount Pleasant)

Willie - Clive Russell (Happiness, Game Of Thrones)

Kate - Samantha Spiro (Sex Education, Grandma’s House)

Madonna - Sarah Hoare (Chewing Gum, Black Mirror)

Ted - Patrick Baladi (The Office, Stella)

A synopsis teases: "All Stuart wants is a quiet life as a wedding DJ but his family seems to have other ideas. On top of barely coping with a (much younger) partner April and a new born baby, Stuart also has to look out for his jailbird brother Charlie and his promiscuous, drug-taking Dad Willie.

"Then there’s the ex-wife Kate, who lives across the cul-de-sac with their teenage daughter Madonna and Kate’s husband Ted who thinks he’s better than Stuart because he sells fish to sushi restaurants."

Explaining the show, Lee Mack said: "What makes this show unusual is that 99 percent of the time the camera is following my character around. It’s all real time. If I walk down the stairs the camera follows me.

"In a normal sitcom, if I leave the bedroom they’d just have the next shot of me being over the road, but on Semi-Detached the camera follows me down the stairs, out the door… everything is real time.

"Every step is filmed to give a feeling of thirty minutes in a man’s life. And that’s the essence of what the show is, thirty minutes in a man’s life that’s falling apart."