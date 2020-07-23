First look at Hugh Laurie in new BBC One drama Roadkill

BBC One has revealed a first look image of Hugh Laurie in its new political thriller Roadkill.

First announced in 2019, award-winning actor Hugh Laurie will play a Conservative minister in the major new political thriller, written by David Hare (Collateral).

A synopsis from the BBC reveals: "Peter Laurence (Hugh Laurie) is a self-made, forceful and charismatic politician. Peter’s public and private life seems to be falling apart - or rather is being picked apart by his enemies.

"As the personal revelations spiral, he is shamelessly untroubled by guilt or remorse, expertly walking a high wire between glory and catastrophe as he seeks to further his own agenda whilst others plot to bring him down.

"However events show just how hard it is, for both an individual and a country, to leave the past behind. With enemies so close to home, can Peter Laurence ever out-run his own secrets to win the ultimate prize?"

Other cast includes Helen McCrory (Peaky Blinders, MotherFatherSon), Sidse Babett Knudsen (The Accident, Westworld), Saskia Reeves (Us, The Child in Time), Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders, Normal People), Patricia Hodge (A Very English Scandal, Miranda), Ophelia Lovibond (W1A, Hooten & the Lady), Iain De Caestecker (Us, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D), Katie Leung (Chimerica, Strangers), Olivia Vinall (The Woman in White, Apple Tree Yard), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Harlots, MotherFatherSon), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Our Girl, Bad Mothers), Pip Torrens (Poldark, Preacher), Millie Brady (The Last Kingdom) and Danny Ashok (Deep Water, Capital).

Filming took place in London last year and further details will be confirmed in due course.