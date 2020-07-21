Britain's Favourite TV Detective to be revealed by ITV in new show

ITV is to air a one-off special counting down the greatest TV sleuths from the last 50 years.

Britain's Favourite Detective will be narrated by Sheridan Smith.

The show will reveal who the country has crowned Britain’s Favourite Detective as voted by the great British public.

ITV tease: "From the infamous Sherlock Holmes, to Line of Duty’s AC-12, from Belgium’s stalwart Hercule Poirot, to modern day hero Luther, from the formidable Jane Tennison to unwitting crime buster Miss Marple, these legendary characters have kept us all on the edge of seats as they attempt to catch some of the most devilish of villains.

"Britain’s Favourite Detective will take a trip through the crime files of some the country’s best loved sleuths and crown one of them the nations favourite.

"But who will take this coveted title? Will US favourite Columbo be crowned the winner, or could the title be in the bag for Oxford’s Inspector Morse. Will the quintessentially British Midsomers Murders make it to the top spot or will the brooding Scandi Noir offering, The Bridge win out."

The show will feature archive clips and behind he scenes footage as the results are revealed.

Joe Mace Commissioning Editor, Entertainment at ITV said: “Crime dramas have played a huge part in our TV viewing, producing the most iconic and best loved television characters.

"Britain’s Favourite Detective celebrates these TV legends and gives viewers the chance to relive some of the best TV moments of the last five decades.”

Sohail Shah, King of Sunshine Productions said: “For years, we’ve all enjoyed watching the foulest of mysteries being solved by the very, best sleuthing minds; it has been part of our collective TV lives.

"We’re so thrilled to give the audience the chance to see 25 of these classic characters, and to find out who they have voted as Britain’s Favourite Detective.”

Britain's Favourite Detective will air on ITV.