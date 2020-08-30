Britain's Favourite TV Detective revealed by ITV in new show

ITV is to air a one-off special counting down the greatest TV sleuths from the last 50 years.

Britain's Favourite Detective will be narrated by Sheridan Smith.

The show will reveal who the country has crowned Britain’s Favourite Detective as voted by the great British public.

Britain's Favourite Detective will start on ITV from Sunday, August 30 at 8PM.

ITV tease: "From the infamous Sherlock Holmes, to Line of Duty’s AC-12, from Belgium’s stalwart Hercule Poirot, to modern day hero Luther, from the formidable Jane Tennison to unwitting crime buster Miss Marple, these legendary characters have kept us all on the edge of seats as they attempt to catch some of the most devilish of villains.

"Britain’s Favourite Detective will take a trip through the crime files of some the country’s best loved sleuths and crown one of them the nations favourite.

"But who will take this coveted title? Will US favourite Columbo be crowned the winner, or could the title be in the bag for Oxford’s Inspector Morse. Will the quintessentially British Midsomers Murders make it to the top spot or will the brooding Scandi Noir offering, The Bridge win out."

The top 25 detectives featured in the show (in no particular order) are:

DCI John Luther - Luther

DCI Jane Tennison, - Prime Suspect

DS Steve Arnott, DI Kate Fleming - Line Of Duty

Saga Noren, - The Bridge

DCI Vera Stanhope - Vera

Jonathan Creek

Jessica Fletcher - Murder She Wrote

DI John Rebus - Rebus

Christine Cagney and Mary Beth Lacey - Cagney & Lacey

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Taggart - Taggart

Thomas Magnum, - Magnum PI

Columbo

Janet Scott and Rachel Bailey - Scott & Bailey

DCI Tom Barnaby & DCI John Barnaby - Midsomer Murders

Sherlock Holmes

Jane Marple - Miss Marple

Cormoran Strike - Strike

Dr Edward ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald - Cracker

DI Robert Lewis - Lewis

Hercule Poirot

DI Alec Hardy & DS Ellie Miller - Broadchurch

DCI Endeavour Morse - Inspector Morse

DCS Christopher Foyle - Foyle’s War

Inspector George Gently - Inspector George Gently

DI William Edward ‘Jack’ Frost - Inspector Frost, Frost

The show will feature archive clips and behind he scenes footage as the results are revealed.

