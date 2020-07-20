Line of Duty series 1 to air on BBC One for the first time from August

The first series of Line of Duty will make its debut on BBC One in August.

The show originally aired on BBC Two in 2012.

Now the first ever season will run in full on BBC One, giving fans old and new another chance to watch the first televised case for AC-12.

The series will air on Monday and Tuesday nights at 9PM on BBC One from Monday August 3.

Line of Duty showrunner Jed Mercurio said: “When series one was first broadcast, Line of Duty was a little police drama on BBC Two.

"I’m delighted the BBC are giving new viewers and existing fans a chance to watch from the very beginning.”

Simon Heath, Line of Duty’s executive producer for World Productions, added: “Eight years after our unheralded Brummie cop show quietly debuted on BBC Two, we’re thrilled that Tony Gates and AC12’s top team get a chance to go again for a brand new audience on BBC One.”

Series one starred Lennie James as guest series lead DCI Tony Gates, alongside series leads Martin Compston (Steve Arnott), Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings) and Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming). It also introduced viewers to Craig Parkinson as DS ‘Dot’ Cottan, Neil Morrissey as DC Nigel Morton, Paul Higgins as CS Derek Hilton, Nigel Boyle as DI Ian Buckells, Gregory Piper as Ryan Pilkington, and Gina McKee as Jackie Laverty - characters who would all return for later series, in one form or another.

Meanwhile all five series of Line Of Duty are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

Series six, featuring Kelly Macdonald as guest series lead, is currently awaiting to resume production.

An air date has yet to be set for the sixth outing.