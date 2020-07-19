Downton Abbey cast as series 6 reruns on ITV this summer

Series 6 of Downton Abbey is rerunning on ITV - here's all you need to know
This summer ITV return to the sumptuous setting of Downton Abbey for the sixth and final season of the internationally acclaimed series.
Two episodes will air back to back each Sunday night starting at 8PM on Sunday, July 19 on ITV. Series 6 has eight episodes.
You can also watch the full season on Amazon Prime Video.
Downton Abbey cast
Earl of Grantham, Robert - Hugh Bonneville
Countess of Grantham, Cora - Elizabeth McGovern
Dowager Countess of Grantham, Violet - Maggie Smith
Lady Mary Crawley - Michelle Dockery
Lady Edith Crawley - Laura Carmichael
Master George - Oliver and Zac Barker
Miss Marigold - Eva and Karina Samms
Lady Rosamund Painswick - Samantha Bond
Isobel Crawley - Penelope Wilton
Henry Talbot - Matthew Goode
Bertie Pelham - Harry Hadden-Paton
Doctor Clarkson - David Robb
Mr Carson - Jim Carter
Phyllis Baxter - Raquel Cassidy
John Bates - Brendan Coyle
Joseph Molesley - Kevin Doyle
Andy Parker - Michael Fox
Anna Bates - Joanne Froggatt
Thomas Barrow - Robert James-Collier
Gladys Denker - Sue Johnston
Mrs Hughes - Phyllis Logan
Daisy Mason - Sophie McShera
Mrs Patmore - Lesley Nicol
Septimus Spratt - Jeremy Swift
Series 6 of Downton Abbey begins in 1925, and secrets and rifts threaten the unity of the family, while those below stairs navigate social changes which put their futures in jeopardy.
Mary’s past catches up with her when an unwelcome visitor delivers an ultimatum, and news about the running of Downton Hospital puts Violet on the warpath.
Friends of the Crawleys, the Darnleys, have been forced to sell their ancestral home, and Daisy’s good intentions at the Mallerton House auction have disastrous consequences.
With friends in debt and fashions changing, Robert is feeling the pressure to make staff cutbacks at Downton.
Carson is concerned that Mrs Hughes is having second thoughts about their impending matrimony, and judgement day finally arrives for Anna and Bates.