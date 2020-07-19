Downton Abbey cast as series 6 reruns on ITV this summer

Series 6 of Downton Abbey is rerunning on ITV - here's all you need to know

This summer ITV return to the sumptuous setting of Downton Abbey for the sixth and final season of the internationally acclaimed series.

Advertisements

Two episodes will air back to back each Sunday night starting at 8PM on Sunday, July 19 on ITV. Series 6 has eight episodes.

You can also watch the full season on Amazon Prime Video.

Downton Abbey cast

Earl of Grantham, Robert - Hugh Bonneville

Countess of Grantham, Cora - Elizabeth McGovern

Dowager Countess of Grantham, Violet - Maggie Smith

Lady Mary Crawley - Michelle Dockery

Lady Edith Crawley - Laura Carmichael

Master George - Oliver and Zac Barker

Miss Marigold - Eva and Karina Samms

Lady Rosamund Painswick - Samantha Bond

Isobel Crawley - Penelope Wilton

Henry Talbot - Matthew Goode

Bertie Pelham - Harry Hadden-Paton

Doctor Clarkson - David Robb

Mr Carson - Jim Carter

Phyllis Baxter - Raquel Cassidy

John Bates - Brendan Coyle

Advertisements

Joseph Molesley - Kevin Doyle

Andy Parker - Michael Fox

Anna Bates - Joanne Froggatt

Thomas Barrow - Robert James-Collier

Gladys Denker - Sue Johnston

Mrs Hughes - Phyllis Logan

Daisy Mason - Sophie McShera

Mrs Patmore - Lesley Nicol

Septimus Spratt - Jeremy Swift

Series 6 of Downton Abbey begins in 1925, and secrets and rifts threaten the unity of the family, while those below stairs navigate social changes which put their futures in jeopardy.

Mary’s past catches up with her when an unwelcome visitor delivers an ultimatum, and news about the running of Downton Hospital puts Violet on the warpath.

Friends of the Crawleys, the Darnleys, have been forced to sell their ancestral home, and Daisy’s good intentions at the Mallerton House auction have disastrous consequences.

Advertisements

With friends in debt and fashions changing, Robert is feeling the pressure to make staff cutbacks at Downton.

Carson is concerned that Mrs Hughes is having second thoughts about their impending matrimony, and judgement day finally arrives for Anna and Bates.