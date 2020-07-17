BAFTA TV Awards favourites revealed ahead of virtual ceremony

The 2020 BAFTA TV Awards are on their way - here's a look at the favourites to head home with an award.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announced the BAFTA TV nominations last month ahead of a virtual awards ceremony on Friday 31 July which will air as-live on BBC One.

Presenter, comedian, writer, actor and director, Richard Ayoade will host the ceremony for the first time, which will take place as a closed studio, socially-distanced show, with nominees invited to accept their awards virtually.

Ahead of the ceremony, OBLG have revealed the early favourites in the big categories.

They reveal Jared Harris and Jodie Comer as the favourites to win best actor and actress for their work in Chernobyl and Killing Eve respectively.

Meanwhile The Crown is tipped to take home Best Drama with the Netflix series' stars Helena Bonham Carter and Josh O'Connor both favourites to win for Bes Supporting Actress and Actor.

Richard Moffat, CEO at OLBG commented: "TV is keeping the nation entertained through these strange times.

"The BAFTAS are such a strong tradition in Britain, with many dedicating their evening to the event and with the current situation, supporting the arts has never been so important.

"With so many of us indulging in more TV over the last few months, it will be interesting to see who the winners will emerge as. Jodie Comer could be set to be a straight runner, with Killing Eve grabbing the nation's attention from the get-go.

"Chernobyl also had the world on the edge of their seats and is sure to bring home some awards too.

"Whether you are placing a bet or not, it will also be intriguing to see how the virtual awards will proceed.

"The bookies are saying this awards season could be one of the least predictable in history; however, with many of the same names dominating the books, and the reviews speaking clearly, you may already know where to place your money."

The BAFTA TV Awards will take place July 31.