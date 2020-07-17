Daisy May Cooper has hit back at trolls after her appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox.

The actress has shared a tongue-in-cheek response to one message in particular.

Daisy took to social media sharing some of the comments she had received, with one writing: "Watching Celebrity Gogglebox and Daisy May Cooper looks like a troll."

In response, Daisy posted a video of herself dancing to Trolls Just Want To Have Fun from the recent Trolls 2 movie.

"Haters gonna hate, but I'm going to carry on letting my hooters swing," Daisy wrote under the video.

Daisy rose to fame in BBC series This Country which concluded after three series earlier this year.

Currently expecting her second child with husband Will, Daisy is appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox with her dad, Paul.

Also on the latest Celebrity Gogglebox line up are fellow celebs including actress Denise Van Outen and her partner Ted (Eddie) Boxshall, TV personalities and couple Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash and Love Island host and narrator (and couple), Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling

Just like in the main series, they will turn their hand to being the country’s most opinionated viewers for a brand new series.

Celebrity Gogglebox is currently airing Friday nights at 9PM on Channel 4.

You can watch episodes and series of Celebrity Gogglebox via the All 4 player.