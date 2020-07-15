ITV's The Cube reboot 'will see two contestants play for £1 million prize'

The upcoming reboot of The Cube will see the prize fund upped to £1 million, it's been reported.

Originally hosted by Philip Schofield, The Cube ran for nine series between 2009 and 2015.

Contestants played to win up to £250,000 by completing a series of challenges involving both physical and mental skills while confined to a perspex cube.

A reboot is now on the way with a big format change.

Pairs will now be competing with the top prize upped to a whopping £1 million.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “The former jackpot was £250,000, and since the show is also about coping with tension, they felt having a seven-figure sum at stake would increase that even further.

“But the simple format at the heart of the show remains largely unchanged — it’s still about contestants desperately trying to keep their cool.”

Those over the age of 18 can apply now for the new series online here.

The application is inviting pairs to take part which, due to current restrictions, must be a part of the same household or support bubble.

It's reported that Philip Schofield will return to host the revival.

Meanwhile, The Cube isn't the only game show that ITV is set to bring back to screen.

It was confirmed this month that Family Fortunes will return with a new series in primetime hosted by Gino D'Acampo.