A range of guest hosts have been confirmed for ITV's This Morning across the summer.

Regular presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby stepped down on Friday, returning in September.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, who typically host the show on Fridays, will now present Monday-Thursday.

Meanwhile a range of guests will front the Friday instalments.

They include X Factor's Dermot O'Leary, This Morning's fashion expert Rochelle Humes and This Morning regular Alison Hammond.

Also appearing will be Strictly Come Dancing winner and sports presenter Ore Oduba.

The news comes as the show celebrates some 10 million people tuning in to watch the series during lockdown.

Show editor Martin Frizell said: “We’ve been inundated with viewers’ positive feedback throughout lockdown on how This Morning has provided a much-needed comfort blanket.”

Eamonn said: “It’s set to be a very different summer for us all, so we hope that here on This Morning we can continue to provide some sense of normality, and lots of craziness of course.”

Ruth added: “Like many viewers I’ve finally had my hair done – hurrah – and am ready to face the summer.”

This Morning has been airing on ITV since 1988, with almost 7,000 episodes to date.

You can currently watch from 10AM Monday to Fridays with episodes available to watch online and on catch up via ITV Hub