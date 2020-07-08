Harry Hill is back with new TV show on BBC Two

Harry Hill is returning with a brand new TV show to BBC Two.

The star of TV Burp will be taking the lid off a different genre of TV each week in his brand new series for BBC Two, Harry Hill’s World Of TV.

Advertisements

The six-part series is described as "not just a hilarious lesson in TV history but also a demonstration of what is required to make each of the main TV genres".

Episodes will include:

Soaps - From 1954’s The Grove Family through to Crossroads, and Albion Market, to Coronation Street and EastEnders.

Medical Dramas - From Dr Finlay’s Casebook through to Emergency Ward 10 and 1975’s Angels to Holby City and Casualty.

Police Dramas - From Dixon of Dock Green through to Z Cars, Softly Softly to The Sweeney, The Bill and Line Of Duty

Home Improvement Shows - From 1963’s Barry Bucknall’s DIY through to Toolbox, 60 Minute Make Over and Changing Rooms to Grand Designs.

Advertisements

Historical Documentaries - from Kenneth Clarke’s Civilisation through to AJP Taylor, James Burk and Mary Beard all the way to Who Do You Think You Are and Danny Dyer’s Right Royal Family.

Cookery Programmes - from Fanny Craddock, through to Delia, Mary Berry, Jamie Oliver’s Naked Chef to Ainsley Harriot ,MasterChef and Bake Off.

All done through Harry and his team’s ingenious and laugh-out-loud use of clips. Rich Pickings indeed!

Harry Hill said: “It’s about time someone blew the whistle on how these TV shows are put together and it looks like I’m the man for the job. Watching TV will never be the same again!

"I predict this series of programmes will be required viewing for all students of TV. We’re talking TV landmark… jus’ sayin’.”

Mobashir Dar, Executive Producer added: “If you like Harry Hill, the world and TV, then you’ll love Harry Hill’s World of TV”

Advertisements

Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC commented: “Harry is the undisputed master of unearthing unintentionally funny moments and there will be plenty of them in this laugh out loud new series.”

Harry Hill’s World of TV will air on BBC Two in 2020.