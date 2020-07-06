The Secrets She Keeps cast, episodes and spoilers from new drama on BBC One

The Secrets She Keeps arrives on BBC One this week - here's all you need to know.

The Secrets She Keeps is an Australian psychological thriller drama based on the book of the same name by Michael Robotham.

From the cast to when to watch on TV, here's all you need to know...

The Secrets She Keeps air date and episodes

The Secrets She Keeps has six episodes.

They will air Monday and Tuesday nights at 9PM On BBC One from July 6 and 7.

As well as watching on TV, episodes will be available to watch online as they air or on catch up via BBC iPlayer.

The Secrets She Keeps cast and spoilers

The cast features Laura Carmichael as Agatha Fyfle, Jessica De Gouw as Meghan O'Shaughnessy, Michael Dorman as Jack O'Shaughnessy and Ryan Corr as Simon Beecher.

They're joined by Michael Sheasby as Hayden Cole, Cariba Heine as Grace, Jenni Baird as Rhea Bowden, Hazem Shammas as Cyrus Haven and Mansoor Noor as Jeremy Clay.

The Secrets She Keeps begins in an affluent Sydney suburb when two women have a chance encounter in a supermarket. They are the same age, both pregnant and due to give birth at the same time. Agatha works in the supermarket as a shelf-stacker whilst Meghan is a 'mummy blogger' on the rise.

We meet Agatha first, and we see Meghan initially through her eyes. There is something off balance about Agatha. She’s not exactly dishonest, but she watches Meghan with the gaze of a voyeur who has a disturbing, covetous streak.

After engineering a situation intended to get closer to Meghan which involves her toddler son Agatha succeeds in ingratiating herself to Meghan and the pair begin to begin an unlikely friendship.

Agatha is both impressed and irritated by the beautiful Meghan with her glamorous partner, her blog and her two kids. Why can’t she have that life? Agatha’s envious obsession with Meghan escalates into full-blown stalking. She hides in Meghan’s backyard, spying on her perfect life, gathering information on her new friend in attempts to get closer to her. She lies to Meghan about

her past and it starts to emerge that perhaps Agatha has done all of this before...

Drip-fed throughout the story, we find that Agatha has a secret, dark past when it comes to new born babies. And with history threatening to repeat itself, not all is as it seems regarding Agatha’s own pregnancy.

But Meghan too is hiding secrets and when Agatha begins to enact her awful plan, Meghan is faced with admitting her transgression. Both women’s lives are set to implode.